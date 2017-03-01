Hearts supporters warn Alhaji Akanbi not to attend Aduana game
The Brong Ahafo supporters wing of Hearts of Oak has asked the club's board member Alhaji Akanbi not to attend Sunday's league match against Aduana Stars in Dormaa. They say they cannot guarantee his safety at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.
