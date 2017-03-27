Hearts of Oak set to name Kempes Ofosuware as new Managing Director
Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak are set to name highly-respected Kempes Papa Nii Ofosuoware, as their new Managing Director in the coming hours. Insiders have told Ghanasoccernet.com that the club's Board of Directors will be named as the new MD before they take on Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.
