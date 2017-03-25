Gov't to roll-out housing programme f...

Gov't to roll-out housing programme for military

The Vice President has disclosed that government would soon roll out comprehensive housing programme for the Ghana Armed Forces to address the accommodation challenge. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said under the project dubbed ''Barack Regeneration Project,'' old accommodation facilities would be renovated while new ones would be built to accommodate more military personnel.

