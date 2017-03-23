Government unveils partnership with Miss Ghana organisation
The Government of Ghana has announced a partnership with Exclusive Events Ghana to stage the 2017 edition of Miss Ghana pageant dubbed Miss Ghana @60. According to Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapo this year's pageant is one of the official events to commemorate the Ghana @60 celebrations.
