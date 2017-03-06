Government to add 1227MW power

Government has indicated that it will add a total of 1,227MW of installed power capacity to the national grid to meet the growing demand for electricity. This would be outside of the 880MW total installed generation capacity facilitated by the previous administration last year, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, announced.

Chicago, IL

