Government determined to support creative arts industry
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the government is determined to tap the full potential of the creative and performing arts industry to promote national development. In furtherance of this, the government will promote the literary arts by encouraging Ghanaian writers and publishers to produce books that portray the country's rich culture.
