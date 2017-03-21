Golden Pride Constructs School At App...

Golden Pride Constructs School At Appolonia

Golden Pride International School has begun the construction of its ultramodern school building at Appolonia, the mixed-use urban development project in the Greater Accra Region. The school will serve residents of the Appolonia urban development and other communities within the district, employing around 200 teaching and non-teaching staff, with an intake of 2,000 students.

Chicago, IL

