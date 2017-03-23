GhIPSS to work with stakeholders to e...

GhIPSS to work with stakeholders to ensure telcos interoperability

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems , Archie Hesse, says he will work with stakeholders to enable telcos to become interoperable by the end of the year. He was reacting to a challenge thrown by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that stakeholders should ensure the interoperability of telcos within six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC