GhIPSS to work with stakeholders to ensure telcos interoperability

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems , Archie Hesse, says he will work with stakeholders to enable telcos to become interoperable by the end of the year. He was reacting to a challenge thrown by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that stakeholders should ensure the interoperability of telcos within six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.