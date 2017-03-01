GhC2.3bn investments locked up in mic...

GhC2.3bn investments locked up in microfinance scam in Brong Ahafo Region

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Over 400 customers of Vision Gate Microfinance Limited in the Brong Ahafo region have their investments locked up. The owners are unable to account for investment totaling GhA 2.3 billion and have gone into hiding after locking up the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC