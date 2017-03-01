GhC2.3bn investments locked up in microfinance scam in Brong Ahafo Region
Over 400 customers of Vision Gate Microfinance Limited in the Brong Ahafo region have their investments locked up. The owners are unable to account for investment totaling GhA 2.3 billion and have gone into hiding after locking up the office.
