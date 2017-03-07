Ghanaian peacekeepers in DR Congo mark Independence Day
Ghana's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo , His Excellency Joseph Annim, has charged the Ghanaian peacekeepers to keep the Flag of Ghana aloft. HE Joseph Annim was speaking as the special guest of honour at Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary celebration organised by MONUSCO GHANBATT 13, the Ghanaian peacekeeping contiggent in that country, at Incal Complex in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on Monday 6 March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC