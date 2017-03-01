Ghana to hold 4th National Eucharistic Congress

The Jasikan Diocese in the Accra Ecclesiastical Province, will be the host of the Fourth National Eucharistic Congress from Monday August 7 to Sunday, August 13, this year under the theme: The Eucharist and the New Evangelisation. Scheduled to coincide with the 60th Independence Anniversary of Ghana, the Congress was officially launched by the National Planning Committee at Jasikan and simultaneously at all the Dioceses in Ghana on February 26. The year 2017 is a monumental year in the life of Ghana and a celebration of the Eucharistic Congress by the Church will be a fitting way of marking the nation's 60th Independence Anniversary as well as using the Eucharist to help consolidate the peace, unity and development of our country.

