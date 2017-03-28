Ghana To Become 2 Parties State Over ...

Ghana To Become 2 Parties State Over EC High Filing Fee - PPP

The Progressive People's Party has once again slammed Electoral Commission for the astronomical increase in filing fees for the 2016 general elections. According to the party, the rates by the Commission would limit the participation of 'smaller' parties in elections which could make Ghana a two-party state.

