Ghana set to play friendly Nigeria to...

Ghana set to play friendly Nigeria to commemorate 60th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

According to reports, the two nations will renew their rivalry in football as they clash in an international friendly to mark the special occasion. Sources reveal the game has been scheduled to take place in Ghana in October which will be a FIFA free day to allow Nations engage in friendly matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC