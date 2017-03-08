'Ghana Safe For Business' - Daily Gui...

'Ghana Safe For Business' - Daily Guide Africa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board , Michael Okyere Baafi has told potential investors that Ghana is the best destination for both expatriates and indigenes to do business. He pointed out that the country's stable political environment coupled with the growing economy makes it one of the best places for investments in the West African sub-region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC