'Ghana Safe For Business' - Daily Guide Africa
The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board , Michael Okyere Baafi has told potential investors that Ghana is the best destination for both expatriates and indigenes to do business. He pointed out that the country's stable political environment coupled with the growing economy makes it one of the best places for investments in the West African sub-region.
