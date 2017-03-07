Ghana celebrates 60th Independence Day

Ghana marked its 60th Independence Day at the Independence Square in the capital Accra on Monday, with a host of foreign dignitaries showing up to celebrate its position as the first Sub-Saharan country to attain independence. At the Independence Square, troops drawn from the various security services as well as a unit of schoolchildren took part in a national anniversary parade to mark the day, which was also graced by thousands of Ghanaians and several African Heads of State including Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

