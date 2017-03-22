GE Oil & Gas expands global footprint with new Sub Saharan Africa facility
GE Oil & Gas opened a new facility in Takoradi Port, Ghana today, expanding its global footprint and supporting local investment. The company committed to deliver more than 45,000 training hours for Ghanaian personnel over the next five years, as it seeks to build a world-class team locally.
