Ga State Declares War - Daily Guide Africa

The President of the Osu Traditional Council, Nii Okwei Kinka Dawuona VI, has expressed worry over many unresolved Chieftaincy disputes that have rocked the Greater Accra region lately. "As an institution which has the mandate of the ancestors and trust of the people, I strongly uphold that the time has come for holding such authority to part ways with factors that trigger these disputes and deal with them once and for all so that our people will go about their duties with relative peace," he stressed.

