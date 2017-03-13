Four ladies perish in Sunyani acciden...

Four ladies perish in Sunyani accident after VGMA jam

Four final year students of Sunyani-Tanoso Nursing Training College have been confirmed dead in an accident on the Sunyani-Abeseim road. This was after the car they were travelling in from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nomination Jam held in Sunyani and organised by Charter House on Saturday was involved in an accident.

Chicago, IL

