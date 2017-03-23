Former Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. K.K Sarpong hands GARCC two motorbikes to honour promise

Former Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong has honoured his promise by handing over two motorbikes to the leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council. The GNPC Boss promised to provide the two motorbikes to the Greater Accra supporters win to facilitate the execution of their duties during the inauguration and fund raising ceremony by the new administration.

