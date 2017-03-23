Former Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. K.K Sarpong hands GARCC two motorbikes to honour promise
Former Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong has honoured his promise by handing over two motorbikes to the leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council. The GNPC Boss promised to provide the two motorbikes to the Greater Accra supporters win to facilitate the execution of their duties during the inauguration and fund raising ceremony by the new administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC