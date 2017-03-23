Former Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. ...

Former Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. K.K Sarpong hands GARCC two motorbikes to honour promise

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Former Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong has honoured his promise by handing over two motorbikes to the leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council. The GNPC Boss promised to provide the two motorbikes to the Greater Accra supporters win to facilitate the execution of their duties during the inauguration and fund raising ceremony by the new administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC