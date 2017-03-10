Forestry Commission Dragged To Court
A private legal practitioner has sued the Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission over the failure to regularize and regulate compartments that had been developed into teak plantations. The plaintiff-Nana Obiri Boahen, a Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party , wants the court to declare that he has not engaged any person or group of persons as joint partners in the afforestation exercise.
