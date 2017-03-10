Forestry Commission Dragged To Court

A private legal practitioner has sued the Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission over the failure to regularize and regulate compartments that had been developed into teak plantations. The plaintiff-Nana Obiri Boahen, a Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party , wants the court to declare that he has not engaged any person or group of persons as joint partners in the afforestation exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.