Fatal Sunday: 14 perish on Apam-Winneba Junction road

9 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Fourteen people have been confirmed dead in an accident at Gomoa Mprumeim on the Apam Junction-Winneba Highway late Sunday afternoon. An articulator trailer with registration number GE 3282-X from Accra-Mankessim section of the road crashed with a Benz Sprinter with registration GM 1129-16 travelling from the opposite direction to Accra.

Chicago, IL

