Excessive political interference impe...

Excessive political interference impeding growth of GNPC - " Manteaw

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas , Dr. Steve Manteaw has revealed that one of several factors preventing the growth and efficiency of Ghana National Petroleum Company is continuous political interference and control of the entity. In an open letter to the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, the group stated: "Though not covered in our report on the sector, we found, in the course of our analysis that, one of several factors impeding the growth and efficiency of our national oil company, the GNPC, has been excessive political interference and control of the entity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC