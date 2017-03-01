Excessive political interference impeding growth of GNPC - " Manteaw

Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas , Dr. Steve Manteaw has revealed that one of several factors preventing the growth and efficiency of Ghana National Petroleum Company is continuous political interference and control of the entity. In an open letter to the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, the group stated: "Though not covered in our report on the sector, we found, in the course of our analysis that, one of several factors impeding the growth and efficiency of our national oil company, the GNPC, has been excessive political interference and control of the entity.

Read more at GhanaWeb.