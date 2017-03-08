Durham Tech: Student, faculty group h...

Durham Tech: Student, faculty group heading home from Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham Tech student Mekenzie Keese points to North Carolina on a globe at a small Catholic school in the fishing village of Elmina, Ghana. Durham Tech student Mekenzie Keese points to North Carolina on a globe at a small Catholic school in the fishing village of Elmina, Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC