Dr Lawrence Tetteh leads EC in thanks...

Dr Lawrence Tetteh leads EC in thanksgiving service

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned International Evangelist, on Thursday, led the Electoral Commission staff in a thanksgiving service; to express gratitude to God for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2016 general election. The colourful event was attended by Mrs Charlotte Osei, the ElectoralCommission Chairperson; Ms Georgian Opoku Amankwah, Deputy Chairperson, Mrs Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo, a Member of the Commission and Mr Samuel Tetteh, Director of Electoral Services of the EC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC