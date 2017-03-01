Dr Lawrence Tetteh leads EC in thanksgiving service
Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned International Evangelist, on Thursday, led the Electoral Commission staff in a thanksgiving service; to express gratitude to God for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2016 general election. The colourful event was attended by Mrs Charlotte Osei, the ElectoralCommission Chairperson; Ms Georgian Opoku Amankwah, Deputy Chairperson, Mrs Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo, a Member of the Commission and Mr Samuel Tetteh, Director of Electoral Services of the EC.
