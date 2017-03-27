Don't hang Opuni yet; he may have deserved GHS75,000 - " Kufuor
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has said criticisms against former Cocobod CEO Dr Stephen Opuni for taking a gross salary of GHS75,000 during his tenure of office may be premature. According to him, the salary must first be probed to ascertain whether Dr Opuni deserved it or not before such criticisms are hurled at him.
