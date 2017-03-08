Did Anlo-Ewes really love Kwame Nkrumah?

Did Anlo-Ewes really love Kwame Nkrumah?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. It ought to be crystal clear to each and every Ghanaian of age that the Deputy General-Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress , Mr. Koku Anyidoho, may very well be the master-brain behind the Anlo-Ewe terrorist organization calling itself the Homeland Study Group that has been promoting secession of the Volta Region from the rest of the country. Recently, three members of the group were arrested and charged with high treason, a crime that could well earn them the death penalty .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC