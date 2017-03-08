Did Anlo-Ewes really love Kwame Nkrumah?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. It ought to be crystal clear to each and every Ghanaian of age that the Deputy General-Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress , Mr. Koku Anyidoho, may very well be the master-brain behind the Anlo-Ewe terrorist organization calling itself the Homeland Study Group that has been promoting secession of the Volta Region from the rest of the country. Recently, three members of the group were arrested and charged with high treason, a crime that could well earn them the death penalty .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.