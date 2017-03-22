Deputy Regional Ministers Approved - Daily Guide Africa

The approved nominees are deputy minister-designate for Greater Accra Region, Elizabeth Sackey; Ashanti Region, Elizabeth Agyemang; Northern Region, Solomon Boar ; Western Region, Gifty Eugenia Kusi and Eastern Region, Joseph Tetteh. The rest are the deputy minister-designate for the Brong-Ahafo Region, Evans Opoku Bobie ; Volta Region, Maxwell Qophy Blagodzi; Central Region, Thomas Yaw Adjei-Baffoe; Upper East Region, Frank Fuseini Adongo and Upper West Region, Amidu Chiannia Issahaku.

