Dark Horses protest against BA United dismissed
The GFA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed Dark Horse's protest against BA United in respect of their GN Bank Division One League match played in Wa. In accordance with Article 41.5 of the GFA Statutes, Articles 37 to 37 of the Ghana Football Association General Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee considered the depositions from Wa Dark Horses Football Club and Brong Ahafo United Football Club with their supporting attachments and the reports of the match officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC