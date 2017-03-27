Dark Horses protest against BA United...

Dark Horses protest against BA United dismissed

Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed Dark Horse's protest against BA United in respect of their GN Bank Division One League match played in Wa. In accordance with Article 41.5 of the GFA Statutes, Articles 37 to 37 of the Ghana Football Association General Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee considered the depositions from Wa Dark Horses Football Club and Brong Ahafo United Football Club with their supporting attachments and the reports of the match officials.

