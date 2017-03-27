Cost of borrowing killing poultry ind...

Cost of borrowing killing poultry industry

11 hrs ago

The Chairman of Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Victor OppongAgyei, has bemoaned the high cost of agricultural borrowing in the country, describing it as a major setback to the sustainability and growth of the poultry industry. He said the cost and structure of financing agriculture in the country are unfriendly to the poultry sector.

Chicago, IL

