Consume more fluids to avoid CSM - " UER Health Director
The Upper East Regional Director of Health services Dr. Kofi Issah has adviced the Ghanaians particularly those in the region to take enough fluids and avoid overcrowding to prevent being infected with Cerebrum Spinal Meningitis . In an interview with Citi News in Bolgatanga, Dr. Issah debunked reports that, two students in Bawku died from Cerebrum spinal meningitis .
