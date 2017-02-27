Conflicts between Rawlings and Kufuor must end to enhance Ghana's unity

By Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai On March 6, 2017 Ghana will be 60 years old, during which the nation would showcase to the world, through planned cultural activities and parades by school children and the security forces. Throughout the year the 60 years on anniversary planning committee would get Ghanaians to know our strides in developmental agendas in all areas including tourism, education, housing and above all good democratic credentials.

