Cocoa Life Supports Community Extension Agents

Mondelez International has presented Dell laptops to 39 community extension agents in the Eastern, Western, Central, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions under its cocoa sustainability programme, dubbed Cocoa Life. The laptops are expected to be used by the community extension officers in various districts for data collection and transfer to the appropriate authorities in real time.

