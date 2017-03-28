Chinese Embassy pledges support to he...

Chinese Embassy pledges support to help gov't's 'galamsey' fight

The Chinese diplomatic mission in Ghana has pledged its support to government to help in the fight against illegal mining popularly referred to as 'galamsey' involving some of its nationals. Hundreds of Chinese migrants have been rounded up for their roles in perpetuating illegal mining and in the process polluting the country's water bodies.

Chicago, IL

