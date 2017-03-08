Child prostitution on the rise in Tumu
The Tumu township, capital of the Sissala East district of the Upper West region is gradually gaining notoriety in child prostitution a study by Social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme has revealed. Chief Executive Officer of SILDEP Moses Dramani Luri disclosed that the child prostitutes operate in groups and are referred to as "Sexy vampires", "Awilo", and "Kampala" with operative slogans like "It is our business and men shall suffer".
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC