BoG close down two unlicensed financial institutions

In a statement released Tuesday, the regulator said, "with reference to the Bank of Ghana Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2017/01 issued on January, 30, 2017, warning the general public of the unlicensed deposit-taking business of Agro Development Fund Services Limited located at A67/3, Asufufu, opposite the Sunyani Traditional Council, the Bank wishes to state that ADFSL's operation has been closed down, until further notice."

