BoG close down two unlicensed financi...

BoG close down two unlicensed financial institutions

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

In a statement released Tuesday, the regulator said, "with reference to the Bank of Ghana Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2017/01 issued on January, 30, 2017, warning the general public of the unlicensed deposit-taking business of Agro Development Fund Services Limited located at A67/3, Asufufu, opposite the Sunyani Traditional Council, the Bank wishes to state that ADFSL's operation has been closed down, until further notice."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC