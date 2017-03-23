Big - fight' in NDC over Mahama for 2020

Big - fight' in NDC over Mahama for 2020

2017-03-23

There is currently turmoil within the opposition National Democratic Congress as to whether former president John Dramani Mahama is the best bet for the party in 2020 or otherwise. Whereas persons like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Joseph Yamin, Kofi Adams, Ras Mubarak, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and others in that category want a return of the former president in 2020, another group led by Yaw Boateng Gyan, Dr Kwabena Adjei, Joseph Naabu, Nii Amasah Namoale and some unknown party bigwigs behind the scenes want him to take a long rest.

Chicago, IL

