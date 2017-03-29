Bench Warrant For Collins Dauda's Bro...

Bench Warrant For Collins Dauda's Brother

15 hrs ago

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has been directed to immediately cause the arrest of Naaba Abdulai Mohammed, brother of Collins Dauda, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development under the previous Mahama administration. A bench warrant issued by the Goaso Circuit Court, presided over by Mattew Kyeremanteng, stated that the accused failed to appear before the court to answer questions pertaining to five different cases leveled against him.

Chicago, IL

