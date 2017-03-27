Banks initiate moves to cut interest ...

Banks initiate moves to cut interest rates for customers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Some banks have given indication of cutting their interest rates to reflect the reduction in the policy rate by the Bank of Ghana. They explain that the move forms part of plans to reduce the plight of businesses and eventually correct the bad loans in their books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC