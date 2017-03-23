Banda NPP members rebuke MP for xenophobic attacks
Members of the New Patriotic Party in Banda in the Brong Ahafo Region, have rebuked their Member Parliament for accusing them of being behind planned attacks on non-natives in the area. Last week, government workers, including teachers, deserted their post following threats from a group calling itself the Concerned Members of Banda Ahenkro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC