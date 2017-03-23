Banda NPP members rebuke MP for xenop...

Banda NPP members rebuke MP for xenophobic attacks

Members of the New Patriotic Party in Banda in the Brong Ahafo Region, have rebuked their Member Parliament for accusing them of being behind planned attacks on non-natives in the area. Last week, government workers, including teachers, deserted their post following threats from a group calling itself the Concerned Members of Banda Ahenkro.

