Arrest DKM Ceo - " Aggrieved customers

Over 500 aggrieved customers of Care for Humanity International have called for the immediate arrest of Martin Delle who also doubles as CEO of DKM Microfinance. It follows several failed attempts to get their locked up investments from the firm.

