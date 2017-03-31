Architects Council Warns Building Des...

Architects Council Warns Building Design Technicians

The Architects Registration Council of Ghana has warned all building design technicians, technologists and draughtsmen operating in the country to acquire licenses in order to operate effectively. The Registrar of the ARC, Stella N.D. Arthiabah, said that by September 2017, it shall be an offence to practice without license in the country.

Chicago, IL

