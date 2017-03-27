Anxiety peaks in Parliament over Joe ...

Anxiety peaks in Parliament over Joe Ghartey Committee report

The atmosphere in Ghana's Parliament Wednesday was tensed after a committee that investigated a bribery allegation laid its report. Joy News' Parliamentary Correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo said the apprehension of the legislators was stirred after the discussion on the report was adjourned to Thursday.

