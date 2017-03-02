Anas Aremeyaw Anas to expose chiefs, politicians fingered in illegal mining

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper says chiefs, politicians and other public servants have been fingered in a documentary on illegal mining being prepared by his team. Kweku Baako said the investigative team, supported by Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI, has been gathering the materials for the past nine months and will be released once all the facts have been properly verified.

