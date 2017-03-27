AMERI $510m Deal In Danger

The New Patriotic Party government is on the heels of Middle East Resources Investment Group LLC - otherwise known as AMERI Group or AMERI Energy - which had signed an agreement with Ghana to produce power during the previous Mahama administration. This is because a committee set up by the Ministry of Energy to restructure the $510 million Build, Own, Operate and Transfer Agreement between Ghana and AMERI Energy has recommended to the government that it should call back owners of the Dubai-based company for renegotiation.

