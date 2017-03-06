Akufo-Addo's [email protected] speech disingenuous - " Bernard Mornah

The National Chairman of the People's National Convention , Bernard Mornah, has accused President Akufo-Addo of dishonesty in his speech during Monday's Ghana at 60 anniversary celebration. "Some of the things that they put in there [ [email protected] brochure] were not only inaccurate but were disingenuous," he told Francis Abban on Morning Starr Tuesday.

