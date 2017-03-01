Akufo-Addo seeks Cuban government sup...

Akufo-Addo seeks Cuban government support for biolarvicide factory

President Nana Akufo-Addo is seeking the support and technical assistance of the Cuban government for the construction of a biolarvicide factory in Ghana, to help in the fight against malaria. In many parts of the world where malaria has been completely eradicated, even before the development of effective medication, one of the key strategies adopted was effective vector control.

