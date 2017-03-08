Akufo-Addo is not prepared for presidency - " NDC Scribe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not prepared himself enough to lead and govern the country although he has been in active politics for more than 40 years, the main opposition National Democratic Congress Secretary for Greater Accra Region, Victor Quarshie Adonoo has stated. According to Mr. Quarshie Adonoo, there is total display of unpreparedness in the way President Akufo-Addo conducts himself on issues of national interest as he fumbles with leadership issues during his swearing in ceremony as well as the presentation of the State of Nation's Address .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.