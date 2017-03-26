Akufo-Addo eulogises late Justice Acquah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Justice, George Kingsley Acquah, on the 10th anniversary of his death. He indicated that Justice Acquah, until his appointment as a Justice of the High Court in 1989, was "one of the most diligent lawyers in Cape Coast and the courts in which he practised."

