Akufo-Addo eulogises late Justice Acquah
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Justice, George Kingsley Acquah, on the 10th anniversary of his death. He indicated that Justice Acquah, until his appointment as a Justice of the High Court in 1989, was "one of the most diligent lawyers in Cape Coast and the courts in which he practised."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC