Akufo-Addo deliberately chose smock over [email protected] cloth - Jinapor
Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor says President Akufo-Addo's decision not to don the official [email protected] anniversary for the independence day parade was deliberate. The deputy Chief of Staff says the choice of the smock was to represent Northern Ghana where the attire is an iconic cultural feature.
