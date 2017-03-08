Africa Business Media, GB&F launch - Ghana economic outlook and business strategy Conference 2017'
The annual Ghana Economic Outlook and Business Strategy Conference has been confirmed to be taking place again this year, in Accra. The 2017 edition of the event, which is in its 5th year with a growing international audience, comes under the theme "Unlocking Ghana's Economic Potential with Mobile Money and Payment System".
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC